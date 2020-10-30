(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb and Oakland County Clerks say they are prepared for Election Day and anything that might happen.
“We’ve been coordinating closely with law enforcement at the state level, county level, and local level to make sure the channel of communication are open on election day,” said Macomb County Clerk Fred Miller.
“They will be out and about driving around and making sure that everything goes smoothly as I expect it will,” said Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown.
The clerks also ask all voters to be patient on the ballot-counting process.
