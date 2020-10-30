(CBS DETROIT) – A Kalamazoo landmark is known as one of the most haunted sites in Michigan.
Those looking for a spooky getaway can add the site to their bucket list.
The Henderson Castle was owned and built 125 years ago by businessman Frank Henderson.
Today the castle operates as a bed and breakfast for anyone who dares to stay.
