Detroiter’s casting their early ballots at the city Clerk’s office Thursday, were treated to a free lunch, courtesy of the VOTE.org food truck.

“I love this, these people are serving tacos, with chicken and some kind of Cajun sauce.” Said Betty Mannigns, enjoying the free lunch after voting.

As part of their “Vote Actually” campaign VOTE.org has been touring the country, getting out the word on the importance of voting, and showing their appreciation to voters by providing free meals to those waiting to vote. This week they’re in Flint and Detroit at various polling locations.

“Just trying to get people to come out and vote and participate, because everybody has to get their votes in to make a change.” Said Danny Chin with VOTE.org

Danny’s from New York, and says he’s seen a large turn-out this week with Detroit voters.

“Yesterday we served about a thousand people.”

“The Voters need to know that they can come somewhere and don’t have to be afraid and they can eat and people are giving this stuff away.” Said Betty

The organizers say, they’re doing just that.. and giving away chicken and veggie tacos across the country, is just one way they’re showing appreciation to those exercising their rights to vote. And in return people are showing them some love.

“On the highway while I’m driving every time someone passes they’re honking”

The VOTE.org food truck will be back in Detroit Friday at various polling locations.

For up to date locations follow the organization @votedotorg