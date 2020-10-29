(CBS DETROIT) – Rapid coronavirus antibody testing will soon roll out at Kroger.
The nation’s largest supermarket says testing will launch at more than 2,000 pharmacies and 220 clinics by the end of November.
Testing will cost $25.
