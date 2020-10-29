(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutors say a Delaware man charged in the kidnapping plot of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer targeted other politicians.
Barry Croft is one of six men facing federal charges.
According to an FBI affidavit Croft’s Facebook account contained death threats against several politicians.
Including President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.
