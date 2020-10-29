  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler reported better than expected earnings in the third quarter.

Ford says it earned $2.4 billion in net income.

An increase in demand for the automakers SUVs and pick-up trucks helped boost sales.

Fiat Chrysler reported $2.7 billion in earnings before taxes.

The automakers says its new line of jeep trucks is helping boost sales.

