(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Field will be hosting a crowd of 500 during the Lions game on Sunday.
Friends and family of the team will be allowed inside the stadium.
The Lions say they are following Michigan’s guidelines for Covid-19 safety.
This is the first time since the pandemic began ford field has allowed a crowd of this size.
The lions will play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday afternoon at 1.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Witness ID Sought For Pontiac Homicide Case, Crime Stoppers Offering $1,000 Reward
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.