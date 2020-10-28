  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,271 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 18 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 167,545 and 7,257 deaths as of Oct. 28.

 

In the state as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 114,939 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

