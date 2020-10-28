Detroit Lions Quarterback Rodney Pete (9) gets sacked by Minnesota Vikings Chris Doleman (56) as the Lions Lomas Brown (R) tries to help in the second quarter of their NFL game, 05 December 1993. (Photo credit should read AFP PHOTO MICHAEL SAMOJEDEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Southfield (CW50) – Lomas Brown was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1985 with their first-round pick. While playing on the Lions, Brown was an integral part of the team’s offensive line, creating holes for legendary running back Barry Sanders to run through, on his way to becoming one of the greatest running backs of all-time. In his 18 seasons as an NFL offensive lineman, Brown made First-team All-Pro 3 times, was selected to the Pro Bowl 7 seasons in a row, and even became a Super Bowl Champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 before retiring after the season.

After ending his football career on the field, Brown took his talents off the field and back to Detroit as a color analyst for the Lions radio broadcasts on WJR. Now, he’s working through the current NFL season with the Lions, which is an NFL season that’s different than every previous year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL and NBA to cancel their respective seasons, opting to create playoff bubble cities where all of teams would be restricted from leaving, and others would be restricted from entering once the bubble was “closed.” At the end of their seasons, NHL and NBA had no reported cases of the coronavirus within the bubble. MLB returned with a shortened season without spectators in the stadiums, opting to have teams play in their respective stadiums and not in a bubble. This led to dozens of cases across the league throughout the shortened season.

Many were left wondering how the NFL would move forward with a season that was due to start in September. The NFL chose a similar approach to that of MLB, where teams would have testing and restrictions, but the league would not play within a bubble, like the NHL or NBA. Several weeks into the season, the NFL has seen numerous COVID cases across several teams.

Someone who watches every Detroit Lions game is former Lion Lomas Brown, who serves as color commentator for Lions Football on WJR. Brown joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his career as a Lions, and what it has been like to call Lions games during the 2020 season.

