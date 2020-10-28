  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s NAACP chapter announced it would monitor polls on Election Day for voter intimidation.

The chapter says if any voters feel threatened by gun-carrying poll watchers they will call authorities.

This comes after a judge ruled against the secretary of state’s gun ban on election day.

