(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors say six men charged in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's kidnapping plot had bomb components.

(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors say six men charged in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s kidnapping plot had bomb components.

Prosecutors say the men discussed blowing up a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home to slow down police.

A plan to buy $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover agent was also discussed.

Prosecutors are asking for more time to increase federal charges on the men.

