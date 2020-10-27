(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says you shouldn’t rely on the postal service for absentee ballots.
Benson says Election Day is too close to rely on the USPS to deliver them on time.
If you already have an absentee ballot, she recommends signing the back of the envelope and hand-delivering it to your city or township’s clerk office.
You can also drop it off at a ballot drop box.
If you haven’t received your absentee ballot yet, you can go to your clerk’s office in person then request and submit it all in one trip.
