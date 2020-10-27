(CBS DETROIT) – Long lines plus cold and wet weather didn’t stop thousands of supporters from showing up for President Donald Trump Tuesday at the Capital Area International Airport in Lansing.

“I drove overnight, slept in my car in the lot. And I woke up as soon as I could,” said Jerry Paul Monjes, a Chicago resident.

The president called for a great wave of red voters to show up to polls in what he describes as the greatest election in American history.

President Trump slammed the Biden-Harris campaign while accusing the former vice-president of supporting a fracking ban, increasing taxes and voting in favor of NAFTA.

“One third of the auto jobs left and they went to Mexico and Canada but they went to Mexico. Biden enthusiastically voted for China to enter the world trade organization fueling the rise of China on the back of Michigan workers,” the president said.

Biden wasn’t the only casualty under fire by the president.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Covid-19 response was also criticized.

“You know we won that big Supreme Court case against your governor so what the hell happened? Why isn’t it open? Still not open? You know we sued. We won the case. What are they appealing? She’s appealing the case. Hey governor, let your state open. Get your kids back to school governor. Not a good governor,” said Trump.

President Trump also made bold promises during his speech guaranteeing a Covid-19 vaccine, axing sanctuary cities and vowing to boost the American economy.

“With your help, your devotion and your drive we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” said Trump.

