Bria Brown

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,367 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 28 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 164,274 and 7,239 deaths as of Oct. 27.

 

In the state as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 114,939 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

