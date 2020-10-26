  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A navy pilot instructor from Michigan is one of two people who died during a training flight.

Authorities identified 30-year-old Navy Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross of Wixom, Michigan.

Along with 24-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Weddington, North Carolina.

Authorities say last Friday the plane took off from Florida and crashed in a residential area in Alabama.

No civilians were hurt in the crash.

