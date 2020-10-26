MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,881 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Oct. 24. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1940 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 161,907 and 7,211 deaths as of Oct. 26.
In the state as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 114,939 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
