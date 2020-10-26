  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of school coronavirus outbreaks.

Woodhaven-Brownstone school district is reporting at least 50 students in quarantine after one teacher and two students tested positive for Covid-19.

At least 14 school outbreaks are being reported in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Michigan State University is still on the list for ongoing school outbreaks.

