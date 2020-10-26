(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of school coronavirus outbreaks.
Woodhaven-Brownstone school district is reporting at least 50 students in quarantine after one teacher and two students tested positive for Covid-19.
At least 14 school outbreaks are being reported in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.
Michigan State University is still on the list for ongoing school outbreaks.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s East Side
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: United Airlines Rolls Out Digital Health Passport
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.