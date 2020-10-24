Comments
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
CHOICES – As Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers, Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) for her cause.
Reunited with a past love, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) faces a difficult choice.
Lastly, Zed’s (Reece Ritchie) loyalty is tested.
Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia and Georgia May Foote also star.
The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A04).
Original airdate 10/29/2020.