PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Blaise Serra, Pierre Ulric, Francis Menotti and Lord of the Ring.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#713).
Original airdate 10/26/2020.