MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,826 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 18 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 154,688 and 7,147 deaths as of Oct. 23.
In the state as of Oct. 17, there has been a total of 109,539 recovered cases of Covid-19.
They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
