(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit native and music star Lizzo arrived Friday to speak in both Detroit and Harper Woods.
Lizzo encouraged Michiganders to vote early and had a conversation with young people to vote early.
This comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited Oakland County Thursday and the final presidential debate between Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
This was her first stop on behalf of the Biden campaign.
