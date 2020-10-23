(CBS DETROIT) – Multiple gun advocate groups filed a lawsuit against Michigan’s ban on open carry guns on Election Day.
The groups claim the ban conflicts with the state’s open carry laws.
They also say it is unfair for the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to allege voter intimidation.
A preliminary injunction could stop the ban from being enforced on Election Day.
Benson’s office says the ban is to ensure voters and election workers are not harassed.
