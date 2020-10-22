(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a voting event Wednesday to encourage voters to drop off their mail-in ballots in-person.
The governor says it is now too close to the election to put ballots in the mail.
“We want to encourage people, if you have a ballot, fill it out and drop it off at the ballot box, or at the county clerk’s office and make sure you hand-deliver it,” she said. “We are getting close to the election to throw it in the mail. We want to make sure these ballots get in.”
Official drop-off ballot box locations can be found at Michigan.gov/vote.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Unemployment Benefits: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Extend Assistance For 6 Weeks
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: 3-Year-Old Shot At Zap Zone
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.