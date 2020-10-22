  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a voting event Wednesday to encourage voters to drop off their mail-in ballots in-person.

The governor says it is now too close to the election to put ballots in the mail.

“We want to encourage people, if you have a ballot, fill it out and drop it off at the ballot box, or at the county clerk’s office and make sure you hand-deliver it,” she said. “We are getting close to the election to throw it in the mail. We want to make sure these ballots get in.”

Official drop-off ballot box locations can be found at Michigan.gov/vote.

