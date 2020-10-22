(CBS DETROIT) – Hours ahead of Thursday’s second presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence touched down in a key battleground county in Michigan.
The vice president took the stage Thursday afternoon at Barnstormers in Oakland County to rally voters 12 days ahead of the election.
As he welcomed the crowd, he mistakenly greeted them by saying, “It’s really great to be in Pontiac,” when he was in fact in Waterford Township.
As his speech carried on the vice president outlined the Trump Administrations’ efforts to cut Michigan’s unemployment rate, trade deals improvements and boosting the economy by adding 17,000 manufacturing jobs in the state.
The vice president went on to slam the Biden-Harris campaign for plans to implement tax hikes and deflections on packing the courts.
“So you gotta ask yourself and your neighbors and your friends in every day between now and Election Day who do you really think can bring this economy back and all the way then some? A career politician who spent 47 years in Washington raising taxes, stifling our economy under an avalanche of regulation and economic surrender; or a proven job creator who will keep cutting taxes, rolling back red tape and fighting for American jobs and American workers,” said Pence.
Vice President Pence was also scheduled to make a stop Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana following his visit in Michigan.
