(CBS DETROIT) – State unemployment benefits have been extended for an additional six weeks.
This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs off on two bills granting the extension.
Whitmer originally signed off on an emergency executive order to enforce additional benefits.
Since Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled to strike down her emergency powers, those orders became void.
