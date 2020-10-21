(CBS DETROIT) – Criticism is clouding the University of Michigan campus.

It comes following a stay-in-place order from Washtenaw County as public health officials announce an increase in Covid-19 cases in the undergraduate population.

U of M’s Graduate Employees’ Organization is calling university officials out on failing to implement an adequate and safe re-opening plan.

“That’s why we were on the picket lines. We were fighting for a safe and just pandemic response.so we’re disheartened and frustrated that it has come to this,” said Graduate Employees Organization VP, Erin Markiewitz.

Last month GEO instructors went on strike to rally against the university’s Covid-19 response demanding better protections from the virus.

Six weeks after reaching a deal with the university county health regulators issued the order.

Of the 4,200 cases in Washtenaw County – the university makes up 61 percent.

“The numbers have been increasing steadily over the course of the semester and the university has not taken significant steps to mitigate the risks,” said Markiewitz.

U of M Public Relations Director Rick Fitzgerald tells CW50 based on contact tracings by both county and campus public health officials – the source of the increase is social gatherings.

GEO is now concerned the current order is not enough since it excludes graduate students and athletes.

“They need to take institutional responsibility for creating, for bringing students on to campus when they knew that this was a real risk,” said Markiewitz.

