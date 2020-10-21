Southfield (CW50) – The 2020 Primary Election is 2 weeks away, and over one million ballots have already been cast in Michigan due to early and absentee voting. In 2018, Michigan expanded its universal mail voting system through the passing of a no-excuse ballot proposition. This has led to an increase in absentee voting, but also concerns by some about the security of elections.

Daniel Baxter, Detroit’s Director of Elections, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss some of the concerns voters may have about the security of the election, as well as how health and safety questions are being addressed.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, Winfrey has been urging people to drop their ballots in secure boxes or their clerk’s office, but has ensured that polling places are preparing for PPE and social distancing to be enforced. This year, Detroit has added 30 Drop Box Sites and 23 Satellite Voting Centers.

Voter Registration in Michigan online and by mail ended on October 19th, but people can still register to vote through the registration application and returning it to their local clerk in person.

This year, Michigan’s Secretary of State sent out unsolicited ballot applications to all registered voters to ensure that every voter who wanted to vote-by-mail could do so. For those who didn’t fill out the application, they can still use the Secretary of State’s “absentee voter request form” online before October 30th. A main concern that voters have had is knowing where their ballot is after they’ve sent it through the mail. Voters can track their ballot and find other election information by filling out their voter information here.

Another concern that voters have is about the safety of going to crowded polling places on Election Day. In the state of Michigan, registered voters could start voting early since September 24th and have until November 2nd to vote at their local clerk’s office.

For more information about the 2020 Primary Election, got to mvic.sos.state.mi.us or detroitmi.gov