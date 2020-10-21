(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville police are investigating a shooting following a dispute over a basketball game.
Police say the shooting happened Tuesday evening at Basketball City Gym.
A licensed gun holder shot a man who was involved in the dispute after the man returned with a gun.
Police say the man pointed the gun at another person before the licensed gun holder intervened.
