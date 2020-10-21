(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan will now allow indoor visitation by appointments at long-term care facilities.
Appointments can be made if a facility has had no new Covid-19 cases within 14 days.
The state says the order will go into effect on Oct. 26.
Here’s what to know:
- Facilities may impose reasonable time limits on visits, with requirements that visitors log arrival and departure times, provide their contact information and attest, in writing, that they will notify the facility if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days after visiting.
- The number of visitors per scheduled visit will be limited to two persons or fewer and will exclude visitors who are unwilling or unable to wear a face covering.
- A health evaluation of all visitors will be required to enter the facility, including tests for fever, and facilities must restrict anyone with fever, symptoms or known exposure from entering the facility.
“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said. “Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”
More than 30 counties would still be barred from indoor visitations due to their rankin on the MI Safe Start Map.
Indoor visitation is allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D. Indoor visitation is not allowed where the current risk level is an E.
Based on county risk levels and the type of visit, some visitors will be required to receive COVID testing prior to entry.
Violation of the order, according to the state, is punishable by a civil fine of up to $1,000, and may also be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, or a fine of not more than $200, or both.
