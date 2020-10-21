U-M Covid-19 Cases Rise, Campus Union Blames AdministratorsCriticism is clouding the University of Michigan campus. It comes following a stay-in-place order from Washtenaw County as public health officials announce an increase in Covid-19 cases in the undergraduate population.

Shelter Program Allows Volunteers To Temporarily Foster DogsThere are currently over 80 dogs at the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control center, hoping to be adopted. In an effort to give the pups a forever home sooner than later, the center has come up with a way of making that transition a little easier.

Michigan Reports 1,597 New Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,597 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday afternoon providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Michigan Will Allow Indoor Visits At Nursing HomesMichigan will now allow indoor visitation by appointments at long-term care facilities. Here's everything you need to know.

Confusion Remains Over Election Poll BanOn one hand Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has the power to restrict voters from bringing guns to the polls on Election Day. On another hand the director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police say there is no act in the state’s constitution that gives police the authority to enforce the order.