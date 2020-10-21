  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig also announced a new initiative to improve community outreach Wednesday.

The Office of Internal and External Relations is designed to strengthen the relationship between the police and community through procedural justice, police legitimacy and community engagement.

The office will also expand existing internal programs that provides support services to police officers such as Peer Support, DPD Fit and the Committee on Race and Equality.

