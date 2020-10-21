  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Bria Brown, Detroit, Detroit City Council, Former Michigan State Fairgrounds, Jobs

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Council has approved Amazon’s plan to create a fulfillment center at the former state fairgrounds.

138 acres will go toward the facility for $16 million.

Amazon says the project will create 1,200 jobs.

Altogether $400 million will go toward the redevelopment of the state grounds.

Construction is set to begin in a few weeks.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Health Dept.: New Coronavirus Outbreaks In 27 Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: U-M Students Ordered To Stay-In-Place By Washtenaw County Health Department To Stop Covid-19 Spread

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills Pool

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.