(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Council has approved Amazon’s plan to create a fulfillment center at the former state fairgrounds.
138 acres will go toward the facility for $16 million.
Amazon says the project will create 1,200 jobs.
Altogether $400 million will go toward the redevelopment of the state grounds.
Construction is set to begin in a few weeks.
