Confusion Remains Over Election Poll BanOn one hand Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has the power to restrict voters from bringing guns to the polls on Election Day. On another hand the director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police say there is no act in the state’s constitution that gives police the authority to enforce the order.

Peloton Bike Recalled Over Pedal Issues Causing Them To Break, Cut UsersPeloton is recalling 27,000 bikes to replace pedals that can break during use.

$20M Cannabis Facility To Open In Lake OrionA $20 million technical marijuana facility is being built in Lake Orion.

Family Needs Help After Losing Everything In House FireA fire that ravaged through a Clinton Township home, left a 3-year-old in the hospital and the family with just the clothes on their backs.

Michigan Reports 1,586 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,586 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Tuesday.

Workers At Four Seasons Nursing Home Walk Off Job Over Covid-19, Labor ConcernsNearly 60 workers at the Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Westland walked off the job Monday. They say several residents and employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and they do not feel safe.