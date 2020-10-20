  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Bria Brown, coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,586 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes one death identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 149,392 and 7,053 deaths as of Oct. 20.

 

In the state as of Oct. 17, there has been a total of 109,539 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

