(CBS DETROIT) – A fire that ravaged through a Clinton Township home, left a 3-year-old in the hospital and the family with just the clothes on their backs.

“I have no idea how it started, we have no idea where it came from,” said Brandy Hutchins.

Neighbors at the Windsor Farms Mobile Home Park in Clinton Township, captured the moments after a fire broke out at Brandy Hutchins’ home. She says she was taking a nap around 3:30 Monday afternoon, when out of nowhere she her 16-year-old daughter ran in her room and said, “mom the house is on fire.”

Her daughter was watching TV when she smelled smoke. Also in the house, Brandy’s 20-year-old son and his 3-year-old son, Avery.

“My son came running in the house and we were screaming where’s Avery, we couldn’t find the baby anywhere,” she said.

Little Avery was scared and hiding, but thankfully not for long. She was able to get him and everyone else out of the home, just in the nick of time.

“We had a matter of seconds before, we might not have gotten out,” she said.

Everyone did get out, but little Avery and his dad suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, that visit was short and both have since been released, Avery suffering from a burned nose and his father chest pain. Now the family is dealing with the loss of a home and everything they own.

“I mean we have no dishes we have no…nothing,” she said.

Hutchins says they’re in a hotel for the night, but have no idea where to go from there.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

To donate, visit here.

