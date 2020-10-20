(CBS DETROIT) – A $20 million technical marijuana facility is being built in Lake Orion.
Cannabis company Natrabis says it plans on opening the 54,000 square-foot facility next spring.
The company also says 65 jobs will be created.
Both partners for the company are Michigan natives.
They say they plan on opening five more cannabis facilities in Michigan.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills Pool
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Woman Found Alive At Funeral Home Dies At Detroit Hospital
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan: Election Tools, Deadlines, Dates, Rules, And Links
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.