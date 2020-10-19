MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,909 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 21 deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Oct. 17. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 147,806 and 7,031 deaths as of Oct. 19.
In the state as of Oct. 17, there has been a total of 109,539 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.