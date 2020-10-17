  • WWJ-TV

SWAMP THING – Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

STRANGE HAPPENINGS – When her friend and co-worker Harlan (guest star Leonardo Nam) is stricken with the “green flu,” Abby (Crystal Reed) searches Alec’s (Andy Bean) lab for a cure, but instead finds the latest supernatural reanimation from the Rot.

The episode was directed by Deran Serafian and written by Rob Fresco (#103).

The CW broadcast airdate 10/20/2020.

SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

