PANDORA – Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

FACING THE FINAL JUDGMENT – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn (Noah Huntley) first discovered Jax as an infant during the Earth-Zatarian War in an attempt to find the Ancients in the hopes of saving our Universe; but is dealt a tragic blow when Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) suffers a loss that will change him forever.

Oliver Dench, Tina Casciani, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star.

Chris LeDoux directed the episode written by Steve Kriozere (#203). Original airdate 10/18/2020.

