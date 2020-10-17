  • WWJ-TV

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

LIFE OR DEATH – Talon (Jessica Green), Wren (Izuka Hoyle), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), and Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) fight to survive as they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic.

Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) fight for control of the Outpost.

Adam Johnson and Aaron Fontaine also star.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A03).

Original airdate 10/22/2020.

