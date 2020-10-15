(CBS DETROIT) – In the past few weeks Covid-19 cases and deaths have increased in Michigan, with daily cases this week being the highest since April.

And doctors say, it’s not a matter of “if” this upward trend will continue.

“I don’t actually think it’s just in case, we’re definitely preparing and having a lot of active discussions about this, and we are seeing an uptick in cases, we’re seeing an uptick in hospitalizations,” said Medical Director of Infection Prevention with St. Joseph Mercy Health, Dr. Anurag Malani.

Malani says, the Covid-19 positive cases are increasing mainly due to cooler weather and people spending more time indoors.

“This is an environment where the virus can spread more easily,” said Malani.

Following assisted living facilities and educational settings, the state says social gatherings is connected to the latest number of outbreaks.

As the state reopens, doctors are warning against gathering in large crowds and advises the following:

Wear masks in public – over your nose and mouth.

Maintain a safe social distance from those outside your household.

Frequently wash hands with soap and warm water or hand sanitizer.

Stay home if you are sick.

Most recently, doctors are advising people to get a flu vaccine.

“This year more so than any other year it’s really important to get the influenza vaccine,” said Malani.

Health official’s with the state says information around this outbreak is constantly changing and for the latest to visit their website here.

