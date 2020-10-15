MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,030 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 21 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 141,091 and 6,973 deaths as of Oct. 15.
In the state as of Oct. 12, there has been a total of 104,271 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
