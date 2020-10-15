  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bacon-Scented, Bria Brown, Donating Meals, Hormel Foods, Masks

(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re a bacon lover, why settle for just eating the bacon.

How about inhaling it?

That’s the message from Hormel Foods, which is giving away bacon-scented face masks.

The company known for its black label bacon will also donate up to 10,000 meals to the Foodbank Network Feeding America for each request it gets.

The ‘breathable bacon’ mask is made from a two-ply multi-fiber cloth.

Hormel reminds everyone to make sure you cover both your nose and mouth.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.