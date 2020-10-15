(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re a bacon lover, why settle for just eating the bacon.
How about inhaling it?
That’s the message from Hormel Foods, which is giving away bacon-scented face masks.
The company known for its black label bacon will also donate up to 10,000 meals to the Foodbank Network Feeding America for each request it gets.
The ‘breathable bacon’ mask is made from a two-ply multi-fiber cloth.
Hormel reminds everyone to make sure you cover both your nose and mouth.
