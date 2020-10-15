(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is teaming up with the Detroit Pistons to educate Detroit voters as the countdown to Election Day draws closer.
On Thursday, Detroit Pistons and alumni carved out part of their work day to man the phone lines making calls to voters to update them on polling locations as well as in-person and absentee options.
Pistons officials say they want to do their part to inform voters about drop-box locations and other ways to vote safely in the pandemic.
Secretary Benson is also stressing the importance of educating voters about their options to ensure their voices are heard in time for election day.
“We’re always looking to see how are we reaching every voter? Often times when it comes to voter education, voters who are already engaged and informed are the most frequent recipients of that information so what the Pistons team is really doing today is digging deeper and talking to people who aren’t registered and who are eligible to register or who haven’t voted in a while,” Benson said.
The deadline for both online and mail-in registration is Oct. 19. In-person registration runs through Election Day—Nov. 3.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.