(CBS DETROIT) – A 14th person is facing charges Thursday over the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and storm the state Capitol.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges earlier Thursday but did not provide further details.
So far 14 people have been charged, six of them on a federal level.
Nessel says she expects more charges in the coming weeks.
