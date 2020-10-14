Southfield (CW50) – Each year, Spirit Halloween opens its doors in cities across the country for people to buy Halloween costumes and accessories for themselves and children. Their operation has grown to over 1,300 locations in strip centers, malls and free-standing locations across the United States and Canada, and online 24/7 all year long. However, at the heart of it all is Spirit of Children, a program that raises money for Child Life departments in hospitals around the U.S. and Canada.

Spirit of Children’s mission is to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families. The program has raised over $65 million through its 14 year history to provide fun and funding all year long to its partner hospitals. Some of the partnered hospitals include Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and Sparrow Children’s Center. 100% of the funds go directly to the Child Life departments at each hospital, and the money raised is used to create playrooms and family space as well as help fund art, music, pet and aquatic therapies through purchasing computers, TVs sensory equipment, and distraction toys.

Each Spirit Halloween store raises money for the partner hospital closest to them so that the public is directly impacting the local community. This year, Spirit of Children has something special planned for all of the kids at their local partnered hospitals.

