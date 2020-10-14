Halloween kids walking down road and asking for a treat

Southfield (CW50) – The Southfield Police Department has always been a department closely connected with its community and citizens, holding and sponsoring events year-round for different holidays and causes. As Halloween approaches, the Southfield Police Department is providing safety tips for trick or treaters. On October 31st, Southfield Trick or Treat hours are between 6 and 8pm.

Southfield Community Police Officer Katie Bounds joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the services the Southfield Police Department provides to residents around Halloween.

General Halloween Safety Tips provided by Oakland County:

Consider adding reflective tape to a child’s costume to allow for greater visibility.

Take a flashlight to better see walking obstacles.

Don’t trick-or-treat alone! Always bring someone along.

Examine all treats before consumption for allergy needs and candy that has been tampered with.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Michigan has recommended that all counties and cities follow the MDHHS guidelines to Halloween safety.

Halloween COVID Safety Tips:

Talk to children about social distancing.

Trick or treat with people you live with.

Avoid large groups.

Only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Wear a face mask (Costume masks are not a substitute).

Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door.

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep safe space between children.

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door is considered a high-risk activity by the CDC. Please take precautions to keep you, your family, and neighbors safe.

