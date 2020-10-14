(CBS DETROIT) – A series of flushable wipes from Kimberly Clarke are on recall.
The company is voluntarily pulling the Cottonelle and GentlePlus wipes over concerns they may be contaminated with bacteria.
The products affected were made in February and September of this year.
The company says at this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints like irritation.
Those with a weakened immune system are at risk.
