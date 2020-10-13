(CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for dog owners, Sunshine Mills is expanding its dog food recall over concerns of a mold by-product that may be higher than normal.
The recall includes brands like Champ, Field Trial, Good Dog, and Hunters Special.
Dogs affected by the toxin may be sluggish and reluctant to eat.
Officials say vomiting and a yellowish tint to the eyes are also a symptom.
If you have any of the products, you can return for a full refund.
