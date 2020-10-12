(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared on Face the Nation Sunday Where she said she’s confident Michigan is prepared to conduct the November election the right way.
“I’m not worried, but we are preparing to make sure that we do everything to keep people safe. And I’ve got incredible confidence. I know that the people of Michigan want to vote. We see how high the stakes are in this election. We’re going to have historic turnout, and we’re going to do it right,” said Whitmer.
This comes after law enforcement uncovered a plot to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the state government.
